Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1,126.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,048 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.