Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 544.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

