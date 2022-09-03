Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8,798.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 599,722 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

