VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.41 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

