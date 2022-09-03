Vidulum Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Vidulum has a market cap of $598,198.36 and $2,065.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

