Vortex Defi Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $5,962.23 and approximately $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063039 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.