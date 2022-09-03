WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.05. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 14,002 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

