Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after purchasing an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

