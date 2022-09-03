Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.26. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

