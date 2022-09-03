WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

LON WHI opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. WH Ireland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get WH Ireland Group alerts:

About WH Ireland Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.