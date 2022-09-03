WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock.
WH Ireland Group Price Performance
LON WHI opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. WH Ireland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About WH Ireland Group
