Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.48 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and $18,322.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00009102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028800 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

