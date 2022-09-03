Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Workday worth $322,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,593. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

