X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,864.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 119.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

