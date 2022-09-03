X Square Capital LLC Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $39,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.0 %

TPX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

