xFund Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440,021.00 (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. xFund has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $440,021.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xFund coin can now be bought for $2,125.56 or 0.10663013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, xFund has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xFund alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.