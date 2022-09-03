Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Down 1.5%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40). Approximately 25,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.40).
Xpediator Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.02. The company has a market cap of £46.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50.
About Xpediator
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.
Featured Articles
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.