yearn.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.08 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $356.90 million and approximately $62.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for $9,741.25 or 0.49255691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00790691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837008 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015709 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.