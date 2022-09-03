Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 25,721 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,091,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,967. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

