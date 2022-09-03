Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

