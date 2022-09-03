Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

