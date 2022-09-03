Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $96.26 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. 74,315,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,052,996. The firm has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.