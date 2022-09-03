Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.