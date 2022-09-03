Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

