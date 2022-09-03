ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $134,872.23 and $117.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00094968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00260763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

