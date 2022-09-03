ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $145,771.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 234,400,167 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
