ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $145,771.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 234,400,167 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

