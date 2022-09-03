Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $526.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $526.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.