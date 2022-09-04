Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

