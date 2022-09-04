American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

