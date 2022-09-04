APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

