Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

