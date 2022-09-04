Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.19 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

