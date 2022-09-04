Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of €6.57 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.12 and its 200 day moving average is €4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

