Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AINC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE AINC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

