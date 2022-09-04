Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Atento has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

