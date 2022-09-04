AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

AutoWeb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoWeb

AutoWeb Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also

