Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given “Buy” Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

AVNW stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Stories

