Baader Bank Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.90 ($94.80) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €75.10 ($76.63) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.83.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

