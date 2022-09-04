Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.