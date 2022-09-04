Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$150.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$151.26.

TSE BMO opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

