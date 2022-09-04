Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.12 and a 200-day moving average of €4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of €6.57 ($6.70).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

