Berenberg Bank Downgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Derwent London Price Performance

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

