Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

