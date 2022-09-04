Bisichi (LON:BISI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Bisichi Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.14). The company has a market capitalization of £31.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.89.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Further Reading

