BMO Capital Markets Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $79.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

PVH opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

