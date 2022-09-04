Brokerages Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT at $37.33

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,143,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 204,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after buying an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

