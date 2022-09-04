Brokerages Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT at $37.33

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
