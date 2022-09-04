Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.27.

CNQ opened at C$72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,487.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

