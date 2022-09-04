Cashaa Tops 1-Day Volume of $262,682.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $262,682.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.