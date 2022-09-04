Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.08.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
CDAY stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
