Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

