Citigroup Begins Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

